X

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Le’Quan Dempsey used his own social media account to arrange to buy marijuana from teenagers in a Gwinnett County neighborhood last year, according to investigators.

But when the 16-year-old arrived in the neighborhood bordering Norris Lake shortly after 12:30 a.m. on July 21, 2022, he fired multiple shots, killing John Pendrack, 17, of Snellville, and Aiden Reynolds, 19, of Conyers, police said after the incident.

On Monday, Dempsey was convicted of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Gwinnett district attorney. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

ExploreGwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake

It was Dempsey’s social media account that led investigators to their suspect, the DA’s office said.

Gwinnett police Sgt. Brian Pierson was able to determine that Dempsey, who lives in Avondale Estates, used his account to contact the two teens. Authorities then tracked him to a nearby home. In September, Dempsey was charged in the case.

“The defendant claimed he was not involved or present and was in DeKalb County during the killings,” the DA’s office said in a news release. “However, through the use of cellular phone records, social media records and eyewitness accounts, Sgt. Pierson was able to prove the defendant was lying and obtained warrants for the defendant for his participation in the killings.”

Debra McCoy, the mother of Reynolds, told Channel 2 Action News after the killings that the two victims were best friends.

“From the minute they met it was, that was it, they were brothers,” McCoy said.

Dempsey had been held at a regional youth detention center because of his age, according to police.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lt. governor goes after college spending on diversity programs11m ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Top Trump lawyer never saw proof of Dominion fraud claims
10h ago

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

‘TRAE-MENDOUS!’ How one shot saved the Hawks’ season
1h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
3h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

A closer look at the clash in Georgia over green energy tax breaks
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police ID suspect in Old 4th Ward skate park shooting that injured 2
2h ago
Ex-Falcon William Moore jailed on aggravated assault charges in Gwinnett
3h ago
Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top