16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett

“The defendant claimed he was not involved or present and was in DeKalb County during the killings,” the DA’s office said in a news release. “However, through the use of cellular phone records, social media records and eyewitness accounts, Sgt. Pierson was able to prove the defendant was lying and obtained warrants for the defendant for his participation in the killings.”

Debra McCoy, the mother of Reynolds, told Channel 2 Action News after the killings that the two victims were best friends.

“From the minute they met it was, that was it, they were brothers,” McCoy said.

Dempsey had been held at a regional youth detention center because of his age, according to police.