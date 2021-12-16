16-year-old charged in Brookhaven drive-by shooting

According to Kissel, Brookhaven police were able to use their system of automated license plate readers to identify the car used in the shooting. A 16-year-old from Atlanta was identified as the suspect and arrested. Because he is a minor, police are not releasing any further information about his identity.

The teenager is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property. No one was injured during the shooting, but there “were bystanders in the immediate area, which garnered the aggravated assault charge,” Kissel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.