16-year-old charged in Brookhaven drive-by shooting

Though no injuries were reported, the 16-year-old accused in the drive-by shooting will face aggravated assault charges because bystanders were in the immediate area.
Though no injuries were reported, the 16-year-old accused in the drive-by shooting will face aggravated assault charges because bystanders were in the immediate area.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A 16-year-old boy, who faces multiple charges related to a drive-by shooting Monday in Brookhaven, was identified by investigators using license plate-reading technology, authorities said.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Buford Highway around 10:40 p.m. after getting reports of gunshots in the area, Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jake Kissel said in a news release. The exterior of the building had been hit and damaged by multiple bullets.

According to Kissel, Brookhaven police were able to use their system of automated license plate readers to identify the car used in the shooting. A 16-year-old from Atlanta was identified as the suspect and arrested. Because he is a minor, police are not releasing any further information about his identity.

The teenager is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property. No one was injured during the shooting, but there “were bystanders in the immediate area, which garnered the aggravated assault charge,” Kissel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No further information has been released. Brookhaven police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call their detectives at 404-637-0636 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

