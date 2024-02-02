16-year-old arrested in teen’s fatal shooting outside Gwinnett shopping center

A 16-year-old has been arrested in what Gwinnett County police believe was an accidental shooting that left another teenager dead outside a shopping center late last week.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and theft, police said Friday. He is accused of shooting 17-year-old Elbert “Josh” Brown to death in the early morning hours of Jan. 27. The incident unfolded in the parking lot of Paragon Town Center on Satellite Boulevard near Duluth. It is just north of I-85 and is home to a bowling alley and several restaurants and stores.

At the time, police said they were called to Northside Hospital Duluth, where Brown had been rushed in critical condition. They learned he died the following day.