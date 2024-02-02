BreakingNews
16-year-old arrested in teen’s fatal shooting outside Gwinnett shopping center

Police believe shooting was accidental
Police are investigating a fatal shooting Jan. 27 at Paragon Town Center in Gwinnett County.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Jan. 27 at Paragon Town Center in Gwinnett County.
By
33 minutes ago

A 16-year-old has been arrested in what Gwinnett County police believe was an accidental shooting that left another teenager dead outside a shopping center late last week.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and theft, police said Friday. He is accused of shooting 17-year-old Elbert “Josh” Brown to death in the early morning hours of Jan. 27. The incident unfolded in the parking lot of Paragon Town Center on Satellite Boulevard near Duluth. It is just north of I-85 and is home to a bowling alley and several restaurants and stores.

At the time, police said they were called to Northside Hospital Duluth, where Brown had been rushed in critical condition. They learned he died the following day.

Police said they identified a suspect Tuesday. On Friday, they announced the alleged shooter was in custody at a juvenile detention facility.

The boy also faces two illegal weapons charges: underage possession of a handgun and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

