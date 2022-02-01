$15K reward offered in Brookhaven death of visiting British scientist

Brookhaven police on Monday announced the $15,000 reward as the investigation continues into Dr. Matthew Willson’s death. Detectives believe Willson, 31, was shot and killed Jan. 16 by someone recklessly firing a gun outside his girlfriend’s Clairmont Road apartment.

The astrophysicist was in bed when a stray bullet came through the wall, into the headboard and struck him in the back of the head about 2 a.m., according to police. His girlfriend, Katherine Shepard, said Willson, who lived in Chertsey, Surrey, England, and was completing post-doctoral work, landed in Atlanta hours before the shooting. He went to bed early that night to cure a case of jet lag.