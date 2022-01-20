Police: Doctor visiting from England shot to death inside Brookhaven apartment

A man visiting from England was shot to death early Sunday in a Brookhaven apartment, according to police.
Around 2 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report hearing shots in a complex in the 3600 block of Buford Highway, Sgt. Jake Kissel with Brookhaven police said. While officers checked the area, another 911 caller reported a man had been shot inside an apartment in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road.
Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, Kissell said. Dr. Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said. The case has been ruled a homicide.
“This incident appears to be a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of firearm(s) which led to the tragic death of Dr. Willson,” police said in an emailed statement. “Dr. Willson was in town from England visiting loved ones when the incident occurred.”
Investigators believe the deadly shot was fired into the apartment from a neighboring complex, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636 or tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).
About the Author