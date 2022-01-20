Police: Doctor visiting from England shot to death inside Brookhaven apartment

Around 2 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report hearing shots in a complex in the 3600 block of Buford Highway, Sgt. Jake Kissel with Brookhaven police said. While officers checked the area, another 911 caller reported a man had been shot inside an apartment in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, Kissell said. Dr. Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said. The case has been ruled a homicide.