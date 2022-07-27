15-year-old boy shot to death in DeKalb County apartment community

A shooting in a DeKalb County apartment community left a 15-year-old boy dead Tuesday, according to police.
The 911 call came in around around 6:35 p.m. after a person was shot in the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle, in the Woods at Peppertree community off Columbia Drive in the southwest part of the county.
When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old victim already dead.
No other details were released about the victim, whether any suspects have been identified or the circumstances of the shooting. We are working to learn more.
