BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer to testify before Congress
ajc logo
X

15-year-old boy shot to death in DeKalb County apartment community

When officers arrived in the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle, they found the 15-year-old victim already dead.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
When officers arrived in the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle, they found the 15-year-old victim already dead.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A shooting in a DeKalb County apartment community left a 15-year-old boy dead Tuesday, according to police.

The 911 call came in around around 6:35 p.m. after a person was shot in the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle, in the Woods at Peppertree community off Columbia Drive in the southwest part of the county.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old victim already dead.

No other details were released about the victim, whether any suspects have been identified or the circumstances of the shooting. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.2h ago
Depleted farm leaves Braves with fewer trade assets than NL rivals
18h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
2h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
22h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
22h ago
Bruce Springsteen fans outraged over ‘dynamic pricing’ of concert tickets with prices...
54m ago
The Latest
Clerk killed in armed robbery at South Fulton food mart; suspects sought
2h ago
Feds: ‘Surgical’ arrests remove more than 20 ghost guns from Cobb community
16h ago
Officials ID teen found dead in Hall County, confirm homicide investigation
17h ago
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
22h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
3h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top