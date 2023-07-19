14-year-old suffers graze wound to head in DeKalb drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a bullet grazed his head during a suspected drive-by shooting at a DeKalb County home Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident took place at a house on Green Marsh Court just before 10 p.m., DeKalb police said. Officers were called after getting reports of a person shot. They found the boy injured at the scene and he was taken to the hospital, where he was considered stable.

According to the initial investigation, police said a car drove by the house and someone fired multiple shots at it. Officials have not released further details.

No other injuries were reported.

