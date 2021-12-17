14-year-old charged with making threats against Covington high school

A Newton County 14-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony counts related to social media threats made against Eastside High School.
The threats were made against students and staff at the Covington high school Tuesday, according to Newton sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett. An incident report shared by the sheriff’s office noted that the threat was made on social media but did not provide any further details.
The teen suspect was taken into custody two days later and charged with disrupting public school and making terroristic threats, both felonies.
“Unfortunately, this is today’s world, and the Sheriff’s Office will make every effort to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Jett said in a press statement. “Sheriff Ezell Brown urges all parents to speak to their children about the dangers of making these types of threats before a situation arises.”
The 14-year-old remains in the custody of the sheriff’s office as he awaits his bond hearing.
No further details have been released.
