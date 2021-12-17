ajc logo
X

14-year-old charged with making threats against Covington high school

The 14-year-old was taken into custody two days after he allegedly made threats against Eastside High School on social media.
Caption
The 14-year-old was taken into custody two days after he allegedly made threats against Eastside High School on social media.

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A Newton County 14-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony counts related to social media threats made against Eastside High School.

The threats were made against students and staff at the Covington high school Tuesday, according to Newton sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett. An incident report shared by the sheriff’s office noted that the threat was made on social media but did not provide any further details.

The teen suspect was taken into custody two days later and charged with disrupting public school and making terroristic threats, both felonies.

“Unfortunately, this is today’s world, and the Sheriff’s Office will make every effort to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Jett said in a press statement. “Sheriff Ezell Brown urges all parents to speak to their children about the dangers of making these types of threats before a situation arises.”

The 14-year-old remains in the custody of the sheriff’s office as he awaits his bond hearing.

No further details have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
16-year-old charged in Brookhaven drive-by shooting
4h ago
Police: 5 dead after Georgia woman crashes school bus in Pennsylvania
4h ago
Rideshare driver shot after dropping off customer in SW Atlanta
5h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top