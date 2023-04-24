12-year-old killed, 2 others injured after crash near Powder Springs

One 12-year-old boy was killed and another was injured after the driver of a BMW in which they were passengers crashed near Powder Springs over the weekend, authorities said.
The driver, 38-year-old Gregory P. Sagnan, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to Cobb County police. The child who survived, whose name was not released, was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital.
Police said they have opened an investigation into the wreck, but did not say if any charges would be filed.
The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Brown Road in a residential area near Brown Leaf Trail, police said. Sagnan was driving north in a blue 2006 BMW 750Li when he failed to navigate a curve and went off the road, hitting several trees.
The boy who was sitting in the front passenger seat escaped the crash with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The 12-year-old who was killed was sitting in the left rear passenger seat.
Police did not say how fast Sagnan was going at the time or provide any other details about the crash. They have also not shared how Sagnan knew the two boys.
