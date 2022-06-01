‘100 Deadliest Days’: Summertime and teenage drivers often a dangerous mix

In Georgia, 91 people on average are killed each year in crashes involving teenage drivers, according to AAA.

The recent Henry crash involved just one vehicle. Kenderrias Dodson, 16, Katrina Owens, 15, Jordan Brown, 15, and Kendarius Jackson, 16, all died in the crash. In May, 17-year-old Timothy Yakovlev was killed in a single-vehicle crash just three weeks before graduating from Northview High School in Johns Creek.

With extra planning and education, parents can help keep kids safer behind the wheel, according to experts.

“Teens’ inexperience behind the wheel makes them more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors – like speeding, distracted driving, and driving while drowsy,” Waiters. said “Even young drivers that are prepared and focused carry an increased crash risk due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. That’s why it’s so important for parents to play an active role in guiding their teens toward safe driving behaviors.”

DANGER ZONES FOR TEEN DRIVERS

Parents and young drivers should be aware of the leading causes of teen crashes and injuries:

1. Driver inexperience

2. Driving with teen passengers

3. Nighttime driving

4. Not using seat belts

5. Distracted driving

6. Drowsy driving

7. Reckless driving

8. Impaired driving

Source: CDC