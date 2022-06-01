BreakingNews
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
‘100 Deadliest Days’: Summertime and teenage drivers often a dangerous mix

Henry County, Monday May 16, 2022 — Student CJ Hardy carries balloons for students, staff, and family members who gathered at Eagle’s Landing High School for a vigil to mourn the lives of 16-year-old Kendarius Jackson, 16-year-old Kenderrias Dodson, 15-year-old Katrina Owens and 15-year-old Jordan Brown who died in a car crash last Wednesday. Zakrya Jones, 15, survived the crash. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Combined ShapeCaption
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

A 17-year-old from Kennesaw was on his way to the gym. Four Henry County teens had just left their school. A Johns Creeks high school senior was almost back home.

In recent days, several metro Atlanta teenagers have lost their lives in vehicle crashes, devastating their families and communities. Now that school is out, experts warn that the youngest drivers on the roads are likely to be involved in even more crashes.

Across the country, more than 30% of deaths involving teenage drivers happen during the “100 Deadliest Days” between Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to the American Automobile Association.

“This summer could prove to be even more dangerous for teen drivers as the 100 Deadliest Days coincides with what is expected to be a busier summer driving season than last year,” Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman, said in a statement. “AAA expects two years’ worth of pent-up travel demand to be unleashed in the coming months. That means more traffic on our roadways, which raises the crash risk – particularly for young, inexperienced drivers.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vehicle crashes are the second leading cause of death for teenagers in the U.S. Every day, an average of seven teens are killed in crashes, CDC data shows.

In Georgia, 91 people on average are killed each year in crashes involving teenage drivers, according to AAA.

The recent Henry crash involved just one vehicle. Kenderrias Dodson, 16, Katrina Owens, 15, Jordan Brown, 15, and Kendarius Jackson, 16, all died in the crash. In May, 17-year-old Timothy Yakovlev was killed in a single-vehicle crash just three weeks before graduating from Northview High School in Johns Creek.

With extra planning and education, parents can help keep kids safer behind the wheel, according to experts.

“Teens’ inexperience behind the wheel makes them more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors – like speeding, distracted driving, and driving while drowsy,” Waiters. said “Even young drivers that are prepared and focused carry an increased crash risk due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. That’s why it’s so important for parents to play an active role in guiding their teens toward safe driving behaviors.”

DANGER ZONES FOR TEEN DRIVERS

Parents and young drivers should be aware of the leading causes of teen crashes and injuries:

1. Driver inexperience

2. Driving with teen passengers

3. Nighttime driving

4. Not using seat belts

5. Distracted driving

6. Drowsy driving

7. Reckless driving

8. Impaired driving

Source: CDC

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

