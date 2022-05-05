North Fulton teen killed in crash 3 weeks before high school graduation

He was a week away from his 18th birthday. In three weeks, Timothy Yakovlev would have been graduating from Northview High School in Johns Creek.
But Sunday night, he was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to police. Johns Creek investigators have not determined the cause of the wreck.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the crash on Rogers Bridge Road near Bell Road, according to Johns Creek police Lt. Deb Kalish. Yakovlev died from his injuries and two passengers, whose names were not released, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Kalish said.
A family friend created a GoFundMe page to assist the family. Several people posted condolences on a Facebook page titled “In memory of Timothy Yakovlev.”
“I have known Timothy since his childhood,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote. “He is a wonderful, kind, loving and joyful Northview High School senior expecting to graduate in three weeks, with a passion for art and music.”
In an interview with the Northview student newspaper, The Messenger, in the fall, Yakovlev said he was interested in theater and hoped to one day work in film. He recently returned to gymnastics, he said.
“I feel like music has definitely had a giant part to play in who I am,” Yakovlev said. “I’ll always be listening to music. Even when there’s no music, I’ll just be thinking of a rhythm or a beat through my head and thinking of what the guitar or drum part is.”
In addition to his parents, Yakovlev is survived by two older sisters. A memorial service was held Tuesday night, according to a social media post.
