North Fulton teen killed in crash 3 weeks before high school graduation

In an interview with the Northview student newspaper, The Messenger, in the fall, Yakovlev said he was interested in theater and hoped to one day work in film. He recently returned to gymnastics, he said.

“I feel like music has definitely had a giant part to play in who I am,” Yakovlev said. “I’ll always be listening to music. Even when there’s no music, I’ll just be thinking of a rhythm or a beat through my head and thinking of what the guitar or drum part is.”

In addition to his parents, Yakovlev is survived by two older sisters. A memorial service was held Tuesday night, according to a social media post.