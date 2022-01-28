10 indicted on human trafficking charges in Fulton

Almost two years after an underage victim was rescued, 10 people charged with human trafficking have been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office announced Thursday.
Among the 10, Steven Stone was indicted on three counts of human trafficking after he kept, transported and financially benefited from the sexual servitude of the minor, Carr said. The other nine defendants were indicted on charges of trafficking by solicitation Jan. 13.
“With each indictment and arrest, a criminal is removed from our streets and victims are freed from being enslaved in a life of servitude,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.
The indictments stem from “Operation Not Forgotten 2020,” during which 26 children were rescued, 13 were safely located and nine people were arrested. During the operation, the underage victim involved in the indictment was rescued.
The missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area based on victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse and health conditions, Carr said at the time. Other children were located at the request of law enforcement to ensure their wellbeing.
“We take seriously our role to protect our fellow Georgians and prosecute those who victimize our most vulnerable citizens,” Carr said. “Whether from a demand or supply perspective, those who engage in this criminal industry will be found and will be held accountable. We have worked this case for more than a year and will continue to explore all sides of an investigation to ensure justice is served.”
The case originally only included defendants Stone and Undra Henderson, Carr explained. Following an extensive investigation, eight others were added. Alif Morgan, Mintaka Bey, Shane Bean, Daniel Callaway, Warren Watts, Devin Smith, Tony Turner and Kerry Barnett were all indicted.
If Stone is convicted, he could face up to three life sentences. The others could face up to a life sentence.
