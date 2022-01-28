10 indicted on human trafficking charges in Fulton

“We take seriously our role to protect our fellow Georgians and prosecute those who victimize our most vulnerable citizens,” Carr said. “Whether from a demand or supply perspective, those who engage in this criminal industry will be found and will be held accountable. We have worked this case for more than a year and will continue to explore all sides of an investigation to ensure justice is served.”

The case originally only included defendants Stone and Undra Henderson, Carr explained. Following an extensive investigation, eight others were added. Alif Morgan, Mintaka Bey, Shane Bean, Daniel Callaway, Warren Watts, Devin Smith, Tony Turner and Kerry Barnett were all indicted.

If Stone is convicted, he could face up to three life sentences. The others could face up to a life sentence.