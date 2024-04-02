Crime & Public Safety

1-year-old killed in Georgia wreck that shut down I-75 for hours

A 1-year-old died after being thrown from a car occupied by six others during a crash on I-75 South in Butts County.

By
31 minutes ago

A 1-year-old died after being ejected from a car during a crash Monday night that shut down I-75 South for hours in Butts County, state officials said.

Troopers were called to the wreck on I-75 South at mile marker 206 just before 7:15 p.m., a Georgia State Patrol spokesman said. The 1-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the initial investigation, the driver of a Hyundai, a 33-year-old woman from Eatonton, lost control of her car while traveling south on the interstate. The vehicle hit the guardrail, then struck a tractor-trailer. After making contact with the Hyundai, the truck jackknifed, hit the guardrail and flipped over onto the median.

The Hyundai, which has five seats, was carrying seven people: the driver, five passengers and the toddler, the GSP spokesman said.

Officials have not said if charges will be filed.

The interstate’s southbound lanes were completely shut down for about four hours, according to Georgia Department of Transportation data.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

