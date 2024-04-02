1-year-old killed in Georgia wreck that shut down I-75 for hours

A 1-year-old died after being ejected from a car during a crash Monday night that shut down I-75 South for hours in Butts County, state officials said.

Troopers were called to the wreck on I-75 South at mile marker 206 just before 7:15 p.m., a Georgia State Patrol spokesman said. The 1-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the initial investigation, the driver of a Hyundai, a 33-year-old woman from Eatonton, lost control of her car while traveling south on the interstate. The vehicle hit the guardrail, then struck a tractor-trailer. After making contact with the Hyundai, the truck jackknifed, hit the guardrail and flipped over onto the median.