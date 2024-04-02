1-year-old killed in Georgia wreck that shut down I-75 for hours

A 1-year-old died after being ejected from a car during a crash Monday night that shut down I-75 South for hours in Butts County, state officials said.
Troopers were called to the wreck on I-75 South at mile marker 206 just before 7:15 p.m., a Georgia State Patrol spokesman said. The 1-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the initial investigation, the driver of a Hyundai, a 33-year-old woman from Eatonton, lost control of her car while traveling south on the interstate. The vehicle hit the guardrail, then struck a tractor-trailer. After making contact with the Hyundai, the truck jackknifed, hit the guardrail and flipped over onto the median.
The Hyundai, which has five seats, was carrying seven people: the driver, five passengers and the toddler, the GSP spokesman said.
Officials have not said if charges will be filed.
The interstate’s southbound lanes were completely shut down for about four hours, according to Georgia Department of Transportation data.
