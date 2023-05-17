X

Pedestrian killed in crash near North Druid Hills Target store

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A pedestrian was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on North Druid Hills Road, according to DeKalb County police.

The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. near a Target store, police said.

“Officers responded to the scene in reference to a person hit by a vehicle,” a police spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to their injuries.”

The driver remained on the scene, according to police.

No further details about the incident were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police.

