1 killed in double shooting outside SW Atlanta business park

Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Monday morning at a southwest Atlanta business park.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

One person was killed and another was taken to a hospital after a shooting Monday morning at a southwest Atlanta business park, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police blocked off the Stone Hogan Connector at North Camp Creek Parkway while they investigated the deadly incident at the business park, which holds several music recording studios. Police are still looking into the victims’ connection to those businesses, according to Channel 2.

Investigators believe the gunman stood at the end of a driveway into the complex and fired at least two dozen shots around 3:30 a.m., the news station reported. The slain victim, whose name was not released, is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s.

The other victim was expected to survive, officers at the scene told Channel 2. No suspect information is available at this point in the investigation.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

