1 killed in double shooting outside SW Atlanta business park

Atlanta police blocked off the Stone Hogan Connector at North Camp Creek Parkway while they investigated the deadly incident at the business park, which holds several music recording studios. Police are still looking into the victims’ connection to those businesses, according to Channel 2.

Investigators believe the gunman stood at the end of a driveway into the complex and fired at least two dozen shots around 3:30 a.m., the news station reported. The slain victim, whose name was not released, is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s.