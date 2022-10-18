ajc logo
1 killed, 9 injured in head-on collision in Hall County

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A Duluth man was killed and nine people, including four children, were injured Saturday night in a head-on collision just south of Clermont in Hall County, officials said.

The 33-year-old man who was killed was driving south on Cleveland Highway and passing cars just before the crash, the Hall sheriff’s office said in a news release. Around 11:30 p.m., the man’s Honda Civic crashed head-on into a Honda Odyssey minivan near the intersection of Hulsey Road.

The minivan was occupied by five adults and four children, all of whom are from Gainesville, the sheriff’s office said. All nine were taken to the hospital, including at least one victim who was flown by helicopter.

The man who was killed has not been publicly identified as authorities work to notify his next of kin. The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

