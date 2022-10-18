1 killed, 9 injured in head-on collision in Hall County

A Duluth man was killed and nine people, including four children, were injured Saturday night in a head-on collision just south of Clermont in Hall County, officials said.
The 33-year-old man who was killed was driving south on Cleveland Highway and passing cars just before the crash, the Hall sheriff’s office said in a news release. Around 11:30 p.m., the man’s Honda Civic crashed head-on into a Honda Odyssey minivan near the intersection of Hulsey Road.
The minivan was occupied by five adults and four children, all of whom are from Gainesville, the sheriff’s office said. All nine were taken to the hospital, including at least one victim who was flown by helicopter.
The man who was killed has not been publicly identified as authorities work to notify his next of kin. The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
