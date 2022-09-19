BreakingNews
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates
ajc logo
X

1 killed, 2 injured in shootout at NW Atlanta apartment building

Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove, who commands the department's homicide unit, walks away from the scene of a triple shooting Monday morning at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive. One man was killed and a father and son were injured, according to police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove, who commands the department's homicide unit, walks away from the scene of a triple shooting Monday morning at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive. One man was killed and a father and son were injured, according to police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A shootout in a northwest Atlanta parking deck early Monday killed a man and sent a father and son to a hospital, police said.

The gunfire was reported around 1 a.m. at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive just south of I-75. When officers arrived, they found one victim dead at the scene and the two others with two gunshot wounds to their legs, according to Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove.

“This incident occurred in a parking deck,” Dearlove, who commands the homicide unit, said from the scene. “We believe there was an escalating dispute between two groups of people that were in that parking deck. One group fled.”

Combined ShapeCaption
One man was killed and a father and son were injured Monday morning in a shootout in a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

One man was killed and a father and son were injured Monday morning in a shootout in a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
One man was killed and a father and son were injured Monday morning in a shootout in a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Dearlove said the slain victim appears to be about 20 years old, and his name was not released. The father, who is about 40 years old, and his son, who is also about 20, were said to be stable before going into surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators worked through the night to collect ballistic evidence from the parking deck and speak with witnesses. Firearms were also recovered from the scene, Dearlove said.

The evidence suggests the two groups were firing at each other, he said. It was not clear if any of the gunshot victims were residents of the apartment building, or if they would face charges.

The motive behind the triple shooting remains under investigation.

Combined ShapeCaption
Investigators carry evidence from the scene of a triple shooting at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive. One man was killed and a father and son were injured Monday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Investigators carry evidence from the scene of a triple shooting at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive. One man was killed and a father and son were injured Monday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Investigators carry evidence from the scene of a triple shooting at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive. One man was killed and a father and son were injured Monday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“At this point in time we are looking for a silver sedan witnesses stated that fled the parking deck area,” Dearlove said. No further description of the vehicle or suspects was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks
May 25, 2022 Atlanta: Voters at Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta. Voters encountered short lines and limited problems as election day got underway in Georgia on Monday, May 25, 2022 making their voices heard in one of the politically competitive states in the nation. But there were initial hiccups in a few voting locations. Some voters arrived at the polls to find their precincts had been moved to different locations. Others had short waits during the initial morning rush. Several voting locations had problems starting voting machines. In Fulton County, voting was running smoothly at almost all of the county’s 250 polling sites, in part thanks to the 91,000 voters who cast their ballots during three weeks of early voting, said Interim Elections Director Nadine Williams. Two polling places, Hopewell Middle in Milton and Creel Park in South Fulton, opened 20 to 30 minutes late. Williams didn’t provide a reason for the delays, but she said the county is asking a judge to allow the sites to close later so everyone can vote. She said some poll workers were “no-shows” but they had staff in reserve. Williams encouraged folks to vote during lunch hours. The New Georgia Project, a voting rights group which monitors election issues, reported the polling place at Bethesda Elementary School in Gwinnett County opened about 30 minutes late. At North Decatur Presbyterian Church, two voting touchscreens weren’t working because of a problem with their batteries, but poll workers said they had enough functioning touchscreens to avoid delays. About 70 voters cast ballots in the first hour of voting. Another voter, Marcia King, said she needed help from a poll worker to figure out how to print her ballot from the touchscreen. “This was very easy with no problems at all, and people were there to help,” King said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia Republicans aim to beat Democrats at their own ‘ground game’1h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
17h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
13h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
18h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
18h ago
A person holding a Paddington Bear stuffed toy stands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace waiting to watch Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession, in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates
11m ago
The Latest
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
13h ago
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
17h ago
Man found dead in road in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
17h ago
Featured
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
2h ago
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
11h ago
When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top