1 killed, 2 injured in shootout at NW Atlanta apartment building

A shootout in a northwest Atlanta parking deck early Monday killed a man and sent a father and son to a hospital, police said.
The gunfire was reported around 1 a.m. at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive just south of I-75. When officers arrived, they found one victim dead at the scene and the two others with two gunshot wounds to their legs, according to Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove.
“This incident occurred in a parking deck,” Dearlove, who commands the homicide unit, said from the scene. “We believe there was an escalating dispute between two groups of people that were in that parking deck. One group fled.”
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Dearlove said the slain victim appears to be about 20 years old, and his name was not released. The father, who is about 40 years old, and his son, who is also about 20, were said to be stable before going into surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Investigators worked through the night to collect ballistic evidence from the parking deck and speak with witnesses. Firearms were also recovered from the scene, Dearlove said.
The evidence suggests the two groups were firing at each other, he said. It was not clear if any of the gunshot victims were residents of the apartment building, or if they would face charges.
The motive behind the triple shooting remains under investigation.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
“At this point in time we are looking for a silver sedan witnesses stated that fled the parking deck area,” Dearlove said. No further description of the vehicle or suspects was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com