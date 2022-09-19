1 killed, 2 injured in shootout at NW Atlanta apartment building

Investigators worked through the night to collect ballistic evidence from the parking deck and speak with witnesses. Firearms were also recovered from the scene, Dearlove said.

The evidence suggests the two groups were firing at each other, he said. It was not clear if any of the gunshot victims were residents of the apartment building, or if they would face charges.

The motive behind the triple shooting remains under investigation.

Combined Shape Caption Investigators carry evidence from the scene of a triple shooting at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive. One man was killed and a father and son were injured Monday morning, according to Atlanta police. Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“At this point in time we are looking for a silver sedan witnesses stated that fled the parking deck area,” Dearlove said. No further description of the vehicle or suspects was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.