Breaking: Senate confirms Kelly Loeffler to lead Small Business Administration
1 killed, 1 in custody after incident near Gwinnett McDonald’s

Updated 0 minutes ago

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after a homicide near a fast-food restaurant in Gwinnett County, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but Gwinnett police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the situation occurred at 4915 Sugarloaf Parkway near University Parkway. The address corresponds to a McDonald’s.

The victim was not publicly identified, and the way in which he was killed was not released.

A man is in custody, but it’s not clear if he was arrested or charged.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

