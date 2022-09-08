1 injured, suspect at large after shooting at NE Atlanta shopping center

Officers responded to the corner of Piedmont and North avenues for reports of a person shot just before 3 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, police found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was conscious and spoke with responding officers before being taken to the hospital, police said.

The man said he had been involved in a dispute with the suspect, a person he knew, police said. The dispute became a physical fight, authorities said, and ended when the suspect fired multiple shots, hitting the victim.