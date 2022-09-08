ajc logo
1 injured, suspect at large after shooting at NE Atlanta shopping center

1 hour ago

Police are searching for a suspect they say shot a man Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a shopping center in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Officers responded to the corner of Piedmont and North avenues for reports of a person shot just before 3 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, police found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was conscious and spoke with responding officers before being taken to the hospital, police said.

The man said he had been involved in a dispute with the suspect, a person he knew, police said. The dispute became a physical fight, authorities said, and ended when the suspect fired multiple shots, hitting the victim.

Police did not share the identities of the suspect or the man who was injured. No further information has been released, but the investigation remains active.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

