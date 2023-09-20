1 dog dead, 2nd critical after mauling in Midtown leads owner to open fire

The owner of a Yorkshire terrier shot and killed another dog Wednesday morning in Midtown Atlanta when the second dog attacked the Yorkie and the two could not be separated, authorities said.

Officers were called to 860 West Peachtree Street NW just before 9:45 a.m. after getting reports of a dog that had been shot, Atlanta police said. At the scene, police found a dog that appeared to be a pit bull terrier already dead.

The Yorkie was in critical condition.

Immediately after the shooting, the pit bull’s owner ran away from the scene, police said. The owner of the Yorkie remained and provided a statement.

According to the initial investigation, the pit bull attacked the Yorkie on the street and would not let go, police said. No further information was provided about the circumstances around the alleged attack, and police did not share any details about how the dogs behaved before the incident began.

Pit bulls can weigh anywhere from 30-60 pounds, while Yorkies usually weigh about five pounds. The incident happened in one of the busiest pedestrian areas in Midtown very close to the Biltmore, the Historic Academy of Medicine and Tech Square.

The Yorkie was taken to a nearby animal hospital, according to police. The pit bull was removed by the city’s Public Works Department.

No charges were announced in the incident.