1 dog dead, 2nd critical after mauling in Midtown leads owner to open fire

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By
34 minutes ago
The owner of a Yorkshire terrier shot and killed another dog Wednesday morning in Midtown Atlanta when the second dog attacked the Yorkie and the two could not be separated, authorities said.

Officers were called to 860 West Peachtree Street NW just before 9:45 a.m. after getting reports of a dog that had been shot, Atlanta police said. At the scene, police found a dog that appeared to be a pit bull terrier already dead.

The Yorkie was in critical condition.

Immediately after the shooting, the pit bull’s owner ran away from the scene, police said. The owner of the Yorkie remained and provided a statement.

According to the initial investigation, the pit bull attacked the Yorkie on the street and would not let go, police said. No further information was provided about the circumstances around the alleged attack, and police did not share any details about how the dogs behaved before the incident began.

Pit bulls can weigh anywhere from 30-60 pounds, while Yorkies usually weigh about five pounds. The incident happened in one of the busiest pedestrian areas in Midtown very close to the Biltmore, the Historic Academy of Medicine and Tech Square.

The Yorkie was taken to a nearby animal hospital, according to police. The pit bull was removed by the city’s Public Works Department.

No charges were announced in the incident.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

