1 dead in shooting near McDonough hotel

A man was shot and killed late Sunday night outside of a hotel near McDonough, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites near the junction of I-75 and Ga. 155 just before midnight after getting reports of a person shot, Henry County police said. At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital but did not survive, Channel 2 reported.