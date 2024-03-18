1 dead in shooting near McDonough hotel

A man was shot and killed late Sunday night outside of a hotel near McDonough, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites near the junction of I-75 and Ga. 155 just before midnight after getting reports of a person shot, Henry County police said. At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital but did not survive, Channel 2 reported.
According to the news station, an employee of the hotel said the man worked at a nearby tire shop. The employee said he reviewed the hotel’s security footage after hearing the shots and saw two men walk up to the victim and shoot him before leaving in an orange Dodge Challenger.
Henry police have not provided further information about the shooting.