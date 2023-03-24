X

1 dead in shooting at Smyrna apartment complex

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was killed Thursday night in a shooting at a Smyrna apartment complex, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The shooting took place at the Alder Park Apartments on Cumberland Way just before 8 p.m., according to Channel 2. Smyrna police have not released any details about the case, including the identity of the man killed or the circumstances around the shooting.

Police said the resident of the apartment where the man was found dead does not appear to know the victim, Channel 2 reported.

Smyrna police have not responded to requests for additional information.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute16h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Mental health bill stalled over Burt Jones’ hospital fight
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

OPINION: An early test for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones - the family business or the state...
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Soapbox derby bill restored after Georgia senators gutted it
15h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Soapbox derby bill restored after Georgia senators gutted it
15h ago

Credit: AP

Lawsuit: Slurs, coercion at BBQ chain with racist history
18h ago
The Latest

Ambulance driver involved in fatal crash turns himself in at Fulton jail
44m ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another warm day ahead of weekend storms
2h ago
Ohio man sought in fatal shooting at Cobb apartment complex
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Savas

A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
18h ago
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
Capitol Recap: Kemp acts quickly to sign bill limiting care for Georgia trans kids
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top