1 dead in shooting at Smyrna apartment complex

A man was killed Thursday night in a shooting at a Smyrna apartment complex, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The shooting took place at the Alder Park Apartments on Cumberland Way just before 8 p.m., according to Channel 2. Smyrna police have not released any details about the case, including the identity of the man killed or the circumstances around the shooting.
Police said the resident of the apartment where the man was found dead does not appear to know the victim, Channel 2 reported.
Smyrna police have not responded to requests for additional information.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@
The Latest