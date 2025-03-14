Crime & Public Safety
1 dead in Forsyth County house fire near Lake Lanier

Forsyth County crews responded Friday to an early morning fire at a home near Lake Lanier where the remains of one person were found, officials said.

The single-story house at 9040 Fairlane Trail in unincorporated Gainesville was “fully involved” in flames when firefighters arrived at about 5 a.m. After the blaze was brought under control, firefighters searched the remnants of the home and found the body, officials said.

Fire investigators, the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s office are investigating.

No identifying details about the victim were released. The county coroner will determine the cause of death, officials said.

