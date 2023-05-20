X

1 dead, another injured in shooting inside SW Atlanta business

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A man was killed and another was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting inside a southwest Atlanta business, officials said.

Police officers were flagged down regarding a person injured in the 1900 block of Campbellton Road at about 2:45 a.m. Inside a business, a man was found lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound, Atlanta police said.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Grady EMS.

Some time later, police said they learned that a second gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. The man had taken himself to the hospital using a personal vehicle, officials added. His condition was not released.

The name of the business was not provided by authorities and no details on what may have led up to the shooting were released.

The shopping complex houses several businesses including a small grocery store, beauty salon and ministry.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

