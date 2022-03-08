1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lithonia shooting

One person was killed and a second was critically injured in a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood Monday evening that led police to detain several people, though no one has been arrested.
Officers responded to a home on Stablewood Way around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting, Channel 2 Action News reported. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A short while later, a second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound, Channel 2 reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify either of the victims.
Multiple people have been detained as investigators work to determine the circumstances around the shooting, according to Channel 2. Police told the news station they believe the shooter is among those in custody but did not name a suspect. No arrests have been made.
