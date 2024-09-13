Breaking: 1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Griffin shooting near courthouse
1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Griffin shooting near courthouse

Officers were called to the intersection of 6th and East Solomon streets near the Spalding County Courthouse in downtown Griffin.

Officers were called to the intersection of 6th and East Solomon streets near the Spalding County Courthouse in downtown Griffin.
33 minutes ago

A shooting in downtown Griffin near the Spalding County Courthouse has left one person dead and one injured, authorities said.

Amid fears of an active shooter incident, the Griffin Police Department shared an alert asking citizens to stay away from downtown while reassuring the public that the shooting was not an ongoing situation.

Officers were called to the intersection of 6th and East Solomon streets around midday Friday after getting reports of an active shooter, police spokesman Investigator Richard Powell said. According to the initial investigation, the shooting actually stemmed from a dispute between two people who knew one another, Powell said. There was never a threat of a shooter targeting the public.

One person was killed and the other was taken to Wellstar Spalding Regional Medical Center, Powell said.

Spalding sheriff’s deputies also responded to the shooting, Powell said, but Griffin police will handle the investigation.

Neither of the victims has been publicly identified, and the condition of the surviving victim was not released. Powell did not share any further information about what led to the shooting.

