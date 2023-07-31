1 dead, 1 injured after fight leads to shooting in DeKalb, police say

A man suspected of fatally shooting another man during a dispute Sunday night in DeKalb County was seriously injured when he was shot by a third person, authorities said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and will face charges related to the fatal shooting when he is released, DeKalb police said. The witness who shot and injured the man remained at the scene and will not face any charges.

Officers were called to Panola Way Lane around 9:45 p.m. The neighborhood of single-family homes is south of Redan just off Panola Road and around the corner from Panola Way Elementary School.

The incident began with a dispute between the two men who were shot, police said. The fight escalated to the point that one man fired on the other, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspected shooter was then shot by the third person, according to police.

No one involved has been publicly identified, and officials did not share the medical condition of the injured suspect. Police did not say what led to the dispute and shooting.

