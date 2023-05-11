X

1 dead, 1 arrested after fight leads to shooting outside Norcross strip mall

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

One man was killed and another was arrested after a fight escalated to a shooting in the parking lot of a Norcross strip mall Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to the shooting at 6355 Jimmy Carter Boulevard just before 4:45 p.m., Norcross police spokesman Capt. Robert Braud told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the scene, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

“He was shot at least six times,” Braud said.

The suspected shooter was quickly taken into custody, Braud said. Officials have not publicly identified the suspect or victim, who knew each another, as they wait for their families to be notified.

The suspect is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Braud said.

No other details have been released about the incident, including what led to the dispute before the shooting.

— Staff writer Caroline Silva contributed to this article.

