X
1 critically injured in shooting outside NW Atlanta strip club

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

One person was shot and seriously injured in the parking lot of the Blue Flame Lounge in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting at the strip club located near the interchange between Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and I-285, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police said the victim was shot during a suspected drug deal in the Blue Flame’s parking lot, according to the news station.

The suspect was apprehended after running into the woods from the parking lot, but the weapon involved in the incident could not be found, Channel 2 reported. Police have not shared the identities of the suspected shooter or victim.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

