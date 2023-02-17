1 critically injured in shooting outside NW Atlanta strip club

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting at the strip club located near the interchange between Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and I-285, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police said the victim was shot during a suspected drug deal in the Blue Flame’s parking lot, according to the news station.

The suspect was apprehended after running into the woods from the parking lot, but the weapon involved in the incident could not be found, Channel 2 reported. Police have not shared the identities of the suspected shooter or victim.