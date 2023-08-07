1 charged with manslaughter after 15-year-old fatally shot in Acworth

BreakingNews
A 15-year-old died Sunday night after he was shot at an apartment complex in Acworth in an incident that led police to arrest the suspected shooter on an involuntary manslaughter charge, authorities said.

Tayshawn Omari Dean, of Kennesaw, was identified as the teenager killed in the shooting, Acworth police spokesman Cpl. Eric Mistretta said in a statement. The suspect, 22-year-old Lorenz McNeill, was taken into custody on counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Officers were called to the Cobblestone Landing Apartments around 8:45 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Mistretta said. Dean was found unresponsive at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel began giving Dean first aid as soon as they arrived and he was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Mistretta said. However, Dean was pronounced dead upon arrival.

McNeill was identified as the shooter and arrested, Mistretta said. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he remains without bond.

Police did not release any further details about the circumstances around the shooting.

The investigation remains open, Mistretta said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

