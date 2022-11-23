1 arrested, thousands of dollars worth of stolen toys recovered in Coweta

Investigators connected the home to two recent burglaries and believe multiple suspects were attempting to sell items stolen during those incidents, the Coweta sheriff’s office said. One person was arrested, but they have not been publicly identified and the sheriff’s office did not say what charges they may face. The investigation remains active, the sheriff’s office said.

While the sheriff’s office did not detail exactly what was stolen, investigators said the recovered items would be returned to the victims. A photo of the recovered goods included action figures, toy vehicles, electronics and high-end LEGO sets.