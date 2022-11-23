BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court orders state's abortion law back into effect
1 arrested, thousands of dollars worth of stolen toys recovered in Coweta

One person was arrested and tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, many of them toys, were recovered after deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in Coweta County, officials said.

Investigators connected the home to two recent burglaries and believe multiple suspects were attempting to sell items stolen during those incidents, the Coweta sheriff’s office said. One person was arrested, but they have not been publicly identified and the sheriff’s office did not say what charges they may face. The investigation remains active, the sheriff’s office said.

While the sheriff’s office did not detail exactly what was stolen, investigators said the recovered items would be returned to the victims. A photo of the recovered goods included action figures, toy vehicles, electronics and high-end LEGO sets.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said further information would be released about the suspect in custody once it is received from the Criminal Investigations Unit.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

