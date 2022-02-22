1 arrested, 1 sought in SW Atlanta carjacking, police chase

A carjacking suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning after fleeing from officers, but a second suspect remains at large and the victim’s car has not been recovered, police said.
Officers were called to an Exxon station at 3090 Campbellton Road just before 4:30 a.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. A man who pulled his car into the station said he was blocked in by the suspects’ white GMC.
One suspect took the man’s car, a silver Nissan, at gunpoint and drove away, police said. The second suspect left in the GMC.
Shortly after, other officers in the area spotted the GMC and attempted to pull it over, police said. The driver abandoned the truck at the QLS Gardens apartment complex at 1870 Campbellton Road, about 2½ miles from the scene of the carjacking.
That suspect fled into the complex, according to the release. Officers searched the apartments and were able to take the suspect into custody.
Investigators are continuing to search for the second suspect and the victim’s Nissan, police said. No further information has been released, including the identity of the suspect who was arrested.
