10-year-old girl shot as she watched TV in southwest Atlanta

A 10-year-old girl was shot twice as she watched television in her southwest Atlanta home, police said.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Susan Lane about 11 p.m. Wednesday after someone opened fire on the residence, according to Atlanta police Officer Donald Hannah.
A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News there was a birthday party happening at the home during the shooting.
“Witness statements indicate that she was in the living room watching TV when she was struck by the rounds,” Hannah said.
The girl was hit in the leg and buttocks. No one else inside the home was shot, according to police.
At least six bullet casings were found in front of the home, Atlanta police Capt. Andrew Senzer told Channel 2 Action News.
Investigators do not know who sprayed the home with bullets or the motive behind the shooting.
The girl was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, where she was stable, Hannah said.
Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
