Trial scheduled for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting in Henry County

A trial will be held in Henry County in coming weeks for a suspect accused of killing an Atlanta teenager in a drive-by shooting in 2019.

Three people, including a 15-year-old, were initially charged in the case. Murder charges were later dropped against one person initially charged but remain pending for Christopher Elijah Womack, whose trial date is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 4, court records showed.

The April 2019 arrests come after the death of 17-year-old Larry Bernard Bryant, who was killed in what is believed to be a targeted drive-by shooting in February of that year.