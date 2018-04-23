Man accused of pushing disabled woman out of wheelchair

A man is accused of pushing a disabled woman out of her wheelchair in front of a child, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
James Grindle, 37, of Clermont, was arrested on multiple charges Saturday at a residence in the 2400 block of Jim Watson Road in Hiawassee.
According to sheriff’s Lt. Scott Ware, Grindle assaulted several people on April 9 in the 5200 block of Odum Smallwood Road. Some of the victims lived with him.
The disabled woman hit her head on a dresser, resulting in a cut.
Grindle threatened to beat another woman with a baseball bat and burn someone else’s house, Ware said. And he allegedly pushed a man down on a couch.
It’s unclear what triggered the assaults, which occurred more than two weeks after a warrant was issued March 21 for Grindle’s arrest on a state court probation violation.
Grindle was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he is being held on charges of making terroristic threats, exploitation of a disabled adult, cruelty to children, battery and two counts of simple battery, according to the sheriff’s office.
Additionally, he faces unrelated charges in another county, authorities said. Details about that incident and the state court probation violation have not been released.
No bond has been set at this time, officials said.
