Man accused of pushing disabled woman out of wheelchair

It’s unclear what triggered the assaults, which occurred more than two weeks after a warrant was issued March 21 for Grindle’s arrest on a state court probation violation.

Grindle was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he is being held on charges of making terroristic threats, exploitation of a disabled adult, cruelty to children, battery and two counts of simple battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, he faces unrelated charges in another county, authorities said. Details about that incident and the state court probation violation have not been released.

No bond has been set at this time, officials said.

