Police identify suspect in valet's fatal shooting in Buckhead

Murder suspect arrested after shooting causes car to crash into DeKalb condo

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
Jan 31, 2020
Police have arrested a murder suspect after a deadly shooting caused a SUV to crash into a woman’s DeKalb County condominium Thursday night, pinning her underneath the vehicle, authorities said.

When officers arrived at the condo on Rue Fontaine off Panola Road, they found a 74-year-old woman underneath a white Jeep SUV and two men shot inside the vehicle, DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. Davin Morgan said. One of the men had been shot multiple times.

The incident was reported about 9:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the Jeep’s driver was shot and then accelerated into the woman’s bedroom, running her down and pinning her under the vehicle.

“From what I understand, she was entrapped under the vehicle at some point, but they were able to successfully rescue her,” Morgan told Channel 2 Action News from the scene.

She was taken to a hospital with a broken knee.

The two gunshot victims were also taken to a hospital, Morgan said. A 25-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital, while 20-year-old Khalil Winborn was listed as stable.

On Friday, police said they arrested Gary Andre Davis, 20, on counts of murder, aggravated assault, theft by receiving and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Investigators have not determined what prompted the gunfire. They canvassed the neighborhood overnight looking for witnesses and evidence, according to Channel 2.

Two other suspects, 24-year-old Lonzell Amonte Marsh and 29-year-old Jacob Gardner, were also arrested on drug-related charges.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

The suspects were all taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

