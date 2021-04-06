Crews working to remove crane that toppled onto building in SW Atlanta

Fire crews in Atlanta are working to remove a mobile crane that tipped over and fell onto a building Monday evening.
The crane toppled onto a business in the 300 block of Whitehall Street in southwest Atlanta. The 120-ton machine was in the process of removing an HVAC unit off the building’s roof when it fell, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Fire officials told the news station the building was unoccupied when the crane came down on top of it. No injuries were reported.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out for more details on how long it will take to remove the crane.
The toppled machine is the second major incident involving a crane that the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has handled in as many months.
In late February, fire crews went door-to-door clearing residents from their apartments and condos in Midtown after a massive crane became unstable outside a high-rise office tower on West Peachtree Street.
While construction crews were bringing it down, it suffered a mechanical failure and began to tilt.
Authorities determined there was a high risk of it falling onto buildings below. West Peachtree Street, as well as several apartment buildings and businesses in the area, were closed for nearly two weeks as crews worked to stabilize and dismantle the teetering crane.