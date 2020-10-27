Crash with U-Haul kills motorcycle rider in Cobb County

A motorcycle rider was killed Monday evening when a U-Haul cargo van turned into his path, Cobb County police said.
Kwadwo Oppong Peprah, 24, of Powder Springs, was dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Macland and New Macland roads, according to police.
Traffic investigators said Peprah was traveling east on Macland Road on his Honda motorcycle when a westbound Ford U-Haul van turned left in front of him. Both vehicles collided in the intersection about 5:50 p.m.
The 50-year-old driver of the U-Haul was not injured, police said.
The deadly collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cobb County traffic investigators at 770-499-3987.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.