Coweta man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in fatal I-85 crash

Robert Clyde Kittinger Jr., 30, of Grantville, was arrested at the site of the crash and booked into the Coweta County Jail. He is charged with vehicular homicide, a felony, and several misdemeanors related to reckless driving and driving under the influence, jail records show.

According to the Georgia State Patrol’s initial investigation, the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when an earlier accident caused traffic to slow on I-85 North. Traffic had backed up several miles when a 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty driven by Kittinger failed to slow down, crashing into the backup.