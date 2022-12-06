Coweta firefighter suspended after neo-Nazi claims

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was able to verify some of Atlanta Antifascists’ documentation by viewing Forsyth’s social media accounts on Facebook and the far-right platform Gab. As a reporter was viewing the Gab profile attributed to Forsyth, it was deleted.

The AJC attempted to reach Forsyth but the call was not immediately returned.

Forsyth’s alleged Gab profile included the slogan “democracy is death” as well as images of Hitler, numerous antisemitic and racist messages, and references to the “14 words” — a white supremacist slogan referencing alleged threats to the white race.

Forsyth’s Facebook profile is less overt but his profile photo includes the message “Exposing Friends to Extremist Content” and his Facebook banner picture features a Black Sun or “Sonnenrad,” a symbol associated with Nazi Germany and modern-day white supremacists.

Coweta County Commissioner Al Smith, who is the only Black member of the county board, said the county may need a policy requiring the personnel department to check social media accounts of front-line county workers to make sure extremists are not hired as first responders and other positions of public trust.

“I don’t think we have a protocol that includes checking an applicant’s Facebook page,” he said. “It may need to be codified.”

Credit: Coweta County Credit: Coweta County

In 2018, county residents expressed outrage when a neo-Nazi group chose Newnan as the site for a public rally. The event drew hundreds of counter-protesters and an equal number of police, but only a handful of extremists.

Smith said Coweta County isn’t alone in facing problems with far-right ideologies. “This has been prevalent in society at large for over 200 years,” he said. “It’s been this way for so long. I’m not going to say we haven’t made any progress but the progress we have made have been slow to come by.”