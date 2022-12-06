Coweta firefighter suspended after neo-Nazi claims

A Coweta County firefighter has been suspended with pay pending an official investigation that he is a neo-Nazi and a member of White Lives Matter, an online organization that spreads racist and antisemitic propaganda around the nation and internationally.
County administrator Michael Fouts confirmed Tuesday that firefighter Hunter Forsyth is no longer on active duty following the publication of an investigation by left-wing activist organization Atlanta Antifascists into Forsyth’s alleged connections to the white supremacy group.
“We’ve received information on the matter,” Fouts said. “Obviously, we are concerned about our employees and providing public service.”
In a lengthy article published to its website, Atlanta Antifascists used public records, photographs and social media posts across multiple platforms in its investigation into Forsyth and his alleged connections to White Lives Matter, an international group that espouses that the United States and European countries be “re-purposed” into white-only states where a small number of people of other races would “serve the interests of White People.”
Hate group watchdogs say the White Lives Matter is behind the spread of racist and antisemitic propaganda in cities around the United States.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was able to verify some of Atlanta Antifascists’ documentation by viewing Forsyth’s social media accounts on Facebook and the far-right platform Gab. As a reporter was viewing the Gab profile attributed to Forsyth, it was deleted.
The AJC attempted to reach Forsyth but the call was not immediately returned.
Forsyth’s alleged Gab profile included the slogan “democracy is death” as well as images of Hitler, numerous antisemitic and racist messages, and references to the “14 words” — a white supremacist slogan referencing alleged threats to the white race.
Forsyth’s Facebook profile is less overt but his profile photo includes the message “Exposing Friends to Extremist Content” and his Facebook banner picture features a Black Sun or “Sonnenrad,” a symbol associated with Nazi Germany and modern-day white supremacists.
Coweta County Commissioner Al Smith, who is the only Black member of the county board, said the county may need a policy requiring the personnel department to check social media accounts of front-line county workers to make sure extremists are not hired as first responders and other positions of public trust.
“I don’t think we have a protocol that includes checking an applicant’s Facebook page,” he said. “It may need to be codified.”
In 2018, county residents expressed outrage when a neo-Nazi group chose Newnan as the site for a public rally. The event drew hundreds of counter-protesters and an equal number of police, but only a handful of extremists.
Smith said Coweta County isn’t alone in facing problems with far-right ideologies. “This has been prevalent in society at large for over 200 years,” he said. “It’s been this way for so long. I’m not going to say we haven’t made any progress but the progress we have made have been slow to come by.”
