Covington man charged after 54-year-old dies during dispute

A Covington man is facing multiple charges in the death of a 54-year-old man.
William Russell White, 30, is charged with negligent manslaughter, battery and two counts of cruelty to children, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges stem from an incident that resulted in the death of Terry Hall, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the two men were involved in an altercation at a home off Edward Road in Oxford about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The 54-year-old passed away as a result of the altercation,” the sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement.
It’s not clear what led to the dispute, though an incident report indicates the disagreement was not drug-related. No details were released about White’s cruelty to children charge.
White was taken to the Newton County Jail, where he remains with no bond.