COVID is still affecting, sleep habits, survey shows.According to a survey conducted by the Harris Poll, about 18% of respondents say they get less sleep now than prior to the pandemic. .The survey, taken on behalf of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, found that 19% of respondents said they struggle to sleep because of stress. .In 2021, Ohio State's medical center had 29% more referrals for insomnia treatment when compared to 2018.Dr. Aneesa Das, a sleep specialist and professor of internal medicine, says that stress disrupts sleep since it can boost heart rate and blood pressure