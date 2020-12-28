COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Georgia senior homes

The vaccinations given to staff will serve as “a firewall” to residents until they get their doses, she said.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses given about three to four weeks apart.

Jonathan Harris, a senior certified nursing assistant, was the first Pruitt employee to receive a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, officials said.

The federal government’s Operation Warp Speed and a partnership between the government and pharmacy giants CVS Health and Walgreens will provide vaccinations at care homes and assisted living centers across Georgia in the weeks ahead. Local health departments will handle the logistics of vaccinations at smaller personal care homes, state officials said.

Georgia is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases worse than the spring or summer waves. Hospitalizations in Georgia are at record levels, and Northeast Georgia Health System, which operates a large Gainesville hospital not far from Monday’s press conference, is currently seeing its highest COVID-19 patient load since the start of the pandemic, Kemp said.

Though vaccine is coming to Georgia, it will be months before it is available to the general public. Kemp and Toomey pleaded with Georgians to continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings to help prevent the spread.

