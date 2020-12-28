COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Georgia senior homes

Gainesville — Doses of coronavirus vaccine started to arrive at long-term care homes in Georgia on Monday, a day Gov. Brian Kemp and public health officials called one of celebration in the fight against the deadly pandemic.
Staff members at a Pruitt Health facility on the outskirts of Gainesville were some of the first long-term care providers in the state to receive the first dose of inoculation against COVID-19. Vaccinations will start among residents in facilities statewide in the coming days, officials said.
“Two weeks ago, we watched hope arrive here in the state of Georgia as the COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out throughout the Peach State, and since then we’ve been vaccinating the vaccinators in every corner of our state,” Kemp said.
The governor said this week marks another key milestone in fighting the virus “as no group has been hit harder by the virus than the residents and staff of our long-term care facilities.”
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, said residents and staff of long-term care homes make up more than 37% of the more than 9,700 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Georgia even though they make up only about 5% of coronavirus infections in the state.
The vaccinations given to staff will serve as “a firewall” to residents until they get their doses, she said.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses given about three to four weeks apart.
Jonathan Harris, a senior certified nursing assistant, was the first Pruitt employee to receive a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, officials said.
The federal government’s Operation Warp Speed and a partnership between the government and pharmacy giants CVS Health and Walgreens will provide vaccinations at care homes and assisted living centers across Georgia in the weeks ahead. Local health departments will handle the logistics of vaccinations at smaller personal care homes, state officials said.
Georgia is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases worse than the spring or summer waves. Hospitalizations in Georgia are at record levels, and Northeast Georgia Health System, which operates a large Gainesville hospital not far from Monday’s press conference, is currently seeing its highest COVID-19 patient load since the start of the pandemic, Kemp said.
Though vaccine is coming to Georgia, it will be months before it is available to the general public. Kemp and Toomey pleaded with Georgians to continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings to help prevent the spread.
