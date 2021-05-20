COVID-19 relief: How much could each DeKalb city get during round 2?

Georgia cities are poised to receive millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds this summer, dwarfing the amounts they received at the end of last year to help weather the pandemic.
DeKalb County’s 12 cities will be among some of the largest recipients of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package. DeKalb cities are currently estimated to receive about $90.6 million, which is nearly triple what they received from last year’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Counties will also receive hefty allocations. DeKalb is estimated to receive $147 million, the fifth largest amount in Georgia.
Both federal relief efforts included stipulations on how local governments can spend the money. Cities and counties can offset lost revenue accrued as a result of the pandemic, invest in infrastructure, pay essential workers and create programs to help small businesses, hard-hit industries or struggling residents. The money can not offset tax reductions or be deposited into any pension fund.
While CARES Act funds had to be spent within only a few months, local governments will have until the end of 2024 to spend their American Rescue Plan Act allocations.
In addition, cities will receive their funding directly from the federal government this time. Atlanta was the only city with a large enough population to get a direct allotment of CARES Act funds — several counties, including DeKalb, dispersed a portion of their funds throughout their cities.
Not everything went smoothly with the first round of relief. Stonecrest, DeKalb’s second largest city and relief fund recipient, is shrouded in scandal for how city officials used CARES Act funds, with an investigation finding a potential kickback scheme.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury is expected to send the first half of American Rescue Plan Act funds within the next two months, according to the National Association of Counties. The second half will be disbursed a year later.
Here is how much each DeKalb city should receive, according to estimates from the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee. The U.S. Treasury Department will determine the final amounts, which is based on population size.
• Avondale Estates: $985,837
• Brookhaven: $17,503,105
• Chamblee: $9,548,666
• Clarkston: $3,981,473
• Decatur: $8,095,903
• Doraville: $3,234,139
• Dunwoody: $15,550,334
• Lithonia: $734,416
• Pine Lake: $237,559
• Stone Mountain: $1,978,921
• Stonecrest: $17,297,998
• Tucker: $11,466,780