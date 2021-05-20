COVID-19 relief: How much could each DeKalb city get during round 2?

In addition, cities will receive their funding directly from the federal government this time. Atlanta was the only city with a large enough population to get a direct allotment of CARES Act funds — several counties, including DeKalb, dispersed a portion of their funds throughout their cities.

Not everything went smoothly with the first round of relief. Stonecrest, DeKalb’s second largest city and relief fund recipient, is shrouded in scandal for how city officials used CARES Act funds, with an investigation finding a potential kickback scheme.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is expected to send the first half of American Rescue Plan Act funds within the next two months, according to the National Association of Counties. The second half will be disbursed a year later.

Here is how much each DeKalb city should receive, according to estimates from the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee. The U.S. Treasury Department will determine the final amounts, which is based on population size.

• Avondale Estates: $985,837

• Brookhaven: $17,503,105

• Chamblee: $9,548,666

• Clarkston: $3,981,473

• Decatur: $8,095,903

• Doraville: $3,234,139

• Dunwoody: $15,550,334

• Lithonia: $734,416

• Pine Lake: $237,559

• Stone Mountain: $1,978,921

• Stonecrest: $17,297,998

• Tucker: $11,466,780

