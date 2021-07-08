Cousin of slain Coweta deputy convicted of murder, gets life sentence

“According to Long, Deputy Irvin was trying to be nice to him when he entered his room,” the district attorney’s spokesman said. “However, Long was still angry about the earlier altercation so he yelled and cursed at Deputy Irvin and shoved him.”

They got into another physical fight, prosecutors said. Other family members in the home said they heard Long yell “I ain’t no punk (expletive)” before three gunshots rang out, according to the release. Irvin died at the scene.

“Immediately after the shooting, Long ran out of the house, but not before threatening to shoot and kill Deputy Irvin’s pregnant fiancée, who screamed at Long as he fled the scene,” the spokesman said. Long was later arrested after a search along I-85.

A weeklong trail ended at 11 p.m. Friday, when the jury returned guilty verdicts for charges of malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal use of a firearm with an altered identification. During sentencing, prosecutors argued that Long’s past threats of violence and history of selling firearms necessitated his incarceration.