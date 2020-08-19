Lawyer accused of bilking $107 million from lottery winners

Kurland is accused of pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars while more than $80 million of the loot remains unaccounted for.

One victim of the scheme was the anonymous South Carolina resident who claimed a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot back in March 2019 — the largest payout to a single winner in U.S. history. Another of Kurland’s clients won $245 million from a Powerball ticket, and a third was a winner of a $150 million jackpot, according to NBC News, citing the U.S. attorney’s office.

The lottery winners first came to Rivkin Radler, Kurland's law firm, seeking investment advice, prosecutors said.

Kurland initially presented traditional options with reputable corporations, but later he allegedly convinced them to invest in dubious companies run by his partners — Christopher Chierchio, 52; Francis Smookler, 45; and Frangesco Russo, 38.

The ongoing investments kept the scheme alive and funded "lavish lifestyles" for Kurland and the others, prosecutors said.

Chierchio is alleged to be a foot soldier in the Genovese crime family, court documents said, and Smookler is a former securities broker.

All four pleaded not guilty, and all were released on bond the same day except Russo, whose $2 million bond was pending an appeal from prosecutors, AP reports.

Kurland's firm issued a statement, saying the federal investigation came as a "complete surprise" and that it would be "taking immediate steps to remove Mr. Kurland as a partner," AP reported.

Chierchio's attorney proclaimed his innocence and also denied that his client was a member of the mafia.

"If he were not Italian, there would be no accusation of this nature," Gerald J. McMahon told the AP.

The defendants became aware in July that the FBI was closing in and began calling each other to discuss their unease, court documents said.

Smookler is alleged to have told Chierchio in one call that "we have to [expletive] give that money back to these people," according to court papers.

Smookler and Russo are also accused seperately of strongarming jewelry salesman Gregory Altieri for repayment on a $400,000 "street loan."

Altieri was indicted in July in a pyramid scheme valued at $200 million, and court papers allege that some of the money from the lottery victims also passed through his hands.