Man wins $200,000 lottery prize while on mac-and-cheese run

The $200,000 winning ticket is the top prize in the Mega Bucks contest and will be worth $141,501 after federal and state taxes.

Carraway said he was so excited that he immediately called his mom and sent her a photo of the ticket because he thought perhaps he was “seeing things.”

“At the time, she was on a business call,” Carraway said. “And I told her that her business was now over.”

Carraway said he’ll use the winnings to buy a new family home.

“Mac ‘n’ cheese. Chicken wings and teriyaki sauce. Barbecue fixings. All some of the cravings that lottery winners have shared with us as they collected their prizes recently,” a North Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson said in a statement to NBC.

“Luck can happen anywhere, anytime, for any reason.”