Man wins $200,000 lottery prize while on mac-and-cheese run

A North Carolina man craving mac-and-cheese for dinner made a quick run to the grocery store and wound up winning $200,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to reports.
Marquetton Carraway said he bought a $5 Mega Buckets Wednesday night at the Madison Market Grill in his hometown of Goldsboro, according to NBC News.
“I was actually going to the store to by macaroni and cheese to cook,” Carraway told state lottery officials, the network reports. “When I got to the counter, the man gave me my change and I was about to walk out the store until something told me to, ya know, buy a ticket.”
Once Carraway got back home he was stunned to find his mac-and-cheese came with some extra cheddar.
The $200,000 winning ticket is the top prize in the Mega Bucks contest and will be worth $141,501 after federal and state taxes.
Carraway said he was so excited that he immediately called his mom and sent her a photo of the ticket because he thought perhaps he was “seeing things.”
“At the time, she was on a business call,” Carraway said. “And I told her that her business was now over.”
Carraway said he’ll use the winnings to buy a new family home.
“Mac ‘n’ cheese. Chicken wings and teriyaki sauce. Barbecue fixings. All some of the cravings that lottery winners have shared with us as they collected their prizes recently,” a North Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson said in a statement to NBC.
“Luck can happen anywhere, anytime, for any reason.”