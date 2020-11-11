4 hospital workers split $6 million lottery prize

Later in her office, she pulled out her phone to compare the winning numbers to the ticket she bought and was shocked by what she found.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Choi told lottery officials, according to CNN. “I immediately showed it to Melanie [Nolan] who sits right next to me.”

Choi initially believed the ticket to be worth only $6,000 but soon realized that she and her friends had just become instant millionaires.

The other two unnamed friends thought Choi was simply joshing when she shared the exciting news.

“I’ve always dreamed about being a millionaire," Choi said. "I feel like I’m in a dream.”

The group said it planned to have a nice dinner together but otherwise had no real plans to splurge.

Nolan said she wanted to donate a portion of her winnings to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation and perhaps go back to school, CNN reported.