Couple accused in Hall break-ins arrested at Gwinnett hotel

Some of the stolen property was recovered Monday when deputies took Christopher McCune, 34, and Candra McCune, 22, into custody, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The couple is from Braselton but had recently been staying in a camper before moving to the hotel.

Investigators believe they are responsible for a series of break-ins Oct. 11 in a neighborhood off Chestatee Road. Hall County deputies took 11 reports of thefts from vehicles at homes on Talking Leaves Trail and Phoenix Cove Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.