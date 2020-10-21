Couple accused in Hall break-ins arrested at Gwinnett hotel

A married couple accused of breaking into 14 vehicles and a garage in Hall County were arrested this week when investigators tracked them to a Gwinnett County hotel.
Some of the stolen property was recovered Monday when deputies took Christopher McCune, 34, and Candra McCune, 22, into custody, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The couple is from Braselton but had recently been staying in a camper before moving to the hotel.
Investigators believe they are responsible for a series of break-ins Oct. 11 in a neighborhood off Chestatee Road. Hall County deputies took 11 reports of thefts from vehicles at homes on Talking Leaves Trail and Phoenix Cove Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Personal items, bank cards and three guns were reported stolen from the vehicles. Another homeowner also reported lawn equipment stolen from their garage, the sheriff’s office said.
“Investigators identified the suspects through surveillance video from two businesses where the McCunes attempted to use the stolen cards,” an agency spokesman said in the release. “Detectives recognized them from their Sunday, Oct. 4, arrest in an entering auto case on Windrush Drive in the Buford area.”
The husband and wife are each charged with 14 counts of entering an automobile to commit a theft and eight counts of financial transaction card theft. Both are also charged with second-degree burglary related to the garage break-in, according to authorities.
The sheriff’s office said Gwinnett County police are also investigating the possibility that some of the items found in the McCunes' hotel room were stolen from their jurisdiction.
They are being held Wednesday in the Hall County Jail.