U.S. intelligence agencies report to Biden on virus’s origins

US Intelligence Report, Into Coronavirus Origins Is, 'Inconclusive'.A U.S. intelligence report looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has come back inconclusive.Agencies remain divided on whether the virus was the result of a natural spillover from animals to humans or was caused by a laboratory leak.According to the BBC, a summary of the report is expected to be published soon.The BBC reports that China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, dismissed the report as "anti-science.".He claimed Washington had "ignored and abandoned" research from the World Health Organization (WHO) for a report that would only serve its own "political purposes.".The pandemic, which has claimed over four million lives around the world, was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early 2020.Earlier this year, a WHO team concluded that the disease was most likely transmitted by an animal sold at a market.The report dismisses the idea that the virus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has studied coronaviruses for over a decade.This conclusion has been rejected by some scientists.Meanwhile, China has suggested that the virus originated from Fort Detrick, a military installation in the U.S.The BBC reports that the facility was once the center of the U.S. biological weapons program.It currently houses biomedical labs researching viruses including Ebola and smallpox